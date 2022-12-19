SWVA Biochar expands to add 15 new jobs

Gov. Glenn Yougkin announced last week that the Floyd County-based producer SWVA Biochar will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation on Sams Road.

Floyd business owner Jack Wall founded SWVA Biochar in 2021. The company produces a highly absorbent charcoal to increase soil fertility and agricultural yields, and combat global warming.

With the $2.6 million investment, SWVA Biochar will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Rd. SE and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.

“SWVA Biochar is creating an innovative product from biomass that has the potential to be applied to multiple industries while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Youngkin. “Startups and small businesses are critical to job creation, and this young company is benefitting from Virginia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are doubling down to ensure an economy that encourages innovation and look forward to supporting SWVA Biochar’s future success in Floyd County.”

Wall said SWVA Biochar worked with experts from James Madison University and in Colorado to discover that “demand for quality biochar is high along the East Coast and overseas in Great Britain and other European countries.”

“Virginia’s plentiful, high-quality biomass resources to make biochar and biochar-infused compost, as well as the markets for biochar products around the Commonwealth, are unlimited,” Wall said. “These resources, along with a vibrant agriculture environment and a skilled and available workforce, were an obvious recipe for a successful business made possible through the support and cooperative relationships we have in Virginia.”

SWVA Biochar is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and playing a role in the reversal of climate change and utilizes a specialized manufacturing process that converts biomass into premium biochar material used for filtration systems and as a soil conditioner.

The company’s biochar is produced using biomass obtained from Virginia companies.

“Virginia’s collaborative environment and skilled workforce bolster newer businesses like SWVA Biochar that are creating jobs for the future,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “As we work to catalyze the growth of startups across the Commonwealth, we celebrate SWVA Biochar’s success and are proud to support the company through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.”

VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

Learn more about SWVA Biochar and its products at www.swvabiochar.com.