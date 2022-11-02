Plenty! announces inaugural Chestnut Festival

Plenty! Farm and Food Bank will host its first-ever Chestnut Festival on Nov. 12, complete with workshops, children’s activities and chestnut-centric offerings.

Using chestnuts from the farm and surrounding area, Plenty! farmer Mark Hammes will be offering chestnut soup, planting and harvesting workshops, and more.

As a special treat, attendees can even take home free Chinese Chestnut seedlings to plant on their own land.

With proper care, these seedlings should begin to bear in three to five years and can produce as much as 20 pounds of nuts at 10 years old.

Considered deliciously edible, these nuts are full of fiber and protective antioxidants. And, the trees provide a beautiful spreading canopy for relief from the heat of summer.

The public is invited to attend for free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, on the Plenty! farm grounds at 192 Elephant Curve Rd. in Floyd.

Learn more about Plenty!, volunteering and special events at www.plentylocal.org and www.facebook.com/plentylocal.