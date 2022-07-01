Floyd’s Fourth of July plans

Spend the evening of July 4 at the Floyd County High School’s baseball field for music, food and fireworks presented by the Floyd County Merchant’s Association.
Fireworks are planned to begin at about 9 p.m. Monday evening.
