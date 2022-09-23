Community turns out to support Rescue Squad

The Floyd County Rescue Squad Gospel Singing was held Sept. 17 at Indian Valley’s Station 4. There was a wonderful turnout with plenty of community fellowship.

Shortly after Doug and Shirley Phillips donated the land for Floyd Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 4, they started hosting the annual Gospel Singing to help pay off the building, which it successfully did.

They continued the tradition until Shirley’s health wouldn’t allow and handed off the heavy lifting to Pat Bishop, who wanted the annual community event to continue. Shirley still helps as she can, and Mike Truman is a big help every year, too.

The county and community supplied the gifts to be auctioned off, food and ice, and monetary donations. Food on Saturday included corn on the cob from Painter’s Farm in Meadows of Dan, which everyone raved about.

The annual singing is the station’s biggest fundraiser. This year, some of the proceeds went to help a fellow squad member with health issues.

“We had our biggest crowd and raised more than last year,” Pat said.

Ann Boyd is Pat’s right hand woman for the event, and Katie Moore takes care of getting the baked goods and getting servers, with the help of Kathryn Gerald. Janice Cox, who takes care of the kitchen, is retiring full time this year, and Brittney Cox was in charge of posters.

Richard Bishop lent a hand in putting out signs and stakes for them, and Matthew Cox and Ann Boyd provided the sound service.

Matthew auctioned off donated items with Pat’s help, and they kept the audience laughing. Music started at noon and a variety of bands performed.

Pat and Ann would like to say big thank you to all the Rescue Members, their families, the community, the singing groups and others, who helped serve and cook. Mostly they thank the Good Lord for all He did.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We love you,” they said.

Floyd businesses that regularly support the annual gospel singing include Floyd Xpress, Slaughter’s Supermarket, West End Market, Food Lion. Blue Ridge Cafe, Willis Village Mart, Subway, Pizza Inn, Wild Wood Farms, Bread Basket, CE Harmon and Son, Willis Ridge Supply, BandS Automotive, Marshall’s Automotive, Nichols Brothers Exhaust LLC, Finders Keeper’s, Dot’s Beauty Shop and the Floyd Beauty Shop.