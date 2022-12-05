Historic rural American life showcased in new exhibit

Photos taken by Gertrude and Richard Shank Sr. in Floyd County from 1912 to 1917 are the center of the Old Church Gallery’s new exhibit.

Titled “Kindly Mirrors: The Photography of Richard “Dick” Shank and Gertrude Vest Shank,” the exhibit features 30 large-format prints of family, farm life, neighbors and more.

The Old Church Gallery’s release about the collection said, “The original camera was a gift to Gertrude from her brother Cleo, possibly before her 1913 marriage to Dick… The Shanks created their own darkroom to develop their prints.”

The photos were taken on a farm the Shanks were renting (where Riverstone Farm is currently located) and at the Shank and Vest farms in the historic Stonewall and Flint communities.

Members of the community are invited to see the exhibit at the Old Church Gallery (110 Wilson St.) on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning Friday, Dec. 9, until Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Exhibit hours are from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays (Dec. 9 and Dec. 16) and Tuesdays (Dec. 13 and Dec. 20), and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (Dec. 10 and Dec. 17).

“Kindly Mirrors” was curated by Ricky Cox, Catherine Pauley and Alice Slusher.

Learn more about the Old Church Gallery and view some of its collections online at www.oldchurchgallery.org.