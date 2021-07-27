Smyth County School Board members discussed the school system’s transgender policies with a concerned citizen during its Monday night meeting. Superintendent Dennis Carter also addressed another citizen’s concern about critical race theory. Those issues have been hot topics at school board meetings across the state in recent weeks. Watch highlights of the SCSB discussions below:
WATCH: Smyth school board discusses transgender policies with citizen, addresses critical race theory
- Video by Jasmine Franks | Smyth County News & Messenger
