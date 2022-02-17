Seven recent deaths attributed to COVID-19; Floyd cases surpass 2,400

The most recent surge of COVID-19 in the New River Health District relented around the end of January, but Floyd data has seen an additional seven deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus since Jan. 21.

Health officials and public health agencies, including the New River Health District, state the best way to avoid COVID-related hospitalization and death is to receive one of the three “thoroughly tested” vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioTech, and Johnson & Johnson.

CovidActNow data from Wednesday (Feb. 16) states 53.7% of Floyd County is fully vaccinated, an increase from 49.7% that were vaccinated as of Jan. 21. About 55.8% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration have implemented expanded vaccine clinics, and Youngkin released a public service announcement earlier this week to encourage Virginians to get vaccinated.

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine,” Youngkin said Feb. 14. “We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so. After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

Floyd is the most southwest county in the state that has been down-graded from an “extremely high risk” level to “very high” as of Feb. 15, according to CovidActNow.

VDH’s scale still considers Floyd County to have a high transmission level, with a 21.3% positive test rate in tests collected Feb. 6-12.

From Feb. 8-14, eight cases of COVID were reported by Floyd County Public Schools. A total of 422 cases have been identified in the local school district since August 2021.

Masks are recommended for everyone two years old and older when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Anybody who is at least 5 years old is eligible to be vaccinated.

Learn more about vaccine safety, efficacy and other options from the New River Health District at www.nrvroadtowellness.com.