Another intense storm strikes Smyth County

Just over a month from a massive storm front bringing damaging wind and hail and flooding to the county, another big storm struck on Friday dropping trees on power lines and leaving thousands of area residents in the dark for days.

The last residents hit by the Friday outages due to high wind and heavy rain were expected to have power restored by Tuesday afternoon.

At the height of the storm on Friday evening Appalachian Power reported about 130,000 outages in its three-state service area. There are about 17,097 customers in Smyth County. On Friday and part of the weekend, the entire town of Saltville was without power and the town hall was running on a generator.

Saltville Councilmember Monica Johnson was keeping local residents informed of the outages and the work to restore power on her Facebook page.

“Just to assure folks…Crews are working to try and help all of us,” Johnson shared on Saturday. “It’s not an easy task at all and I know it’s hard on all of us to be without power but I just wanted to give a SHOUT OUT to all the men and women out getting it all done! American Electric Power - AEP We do appreciate all that y’all are doing to help each and every one of us!”

Teresa Hamilton Hall with Appalachian Power communications noted that workers made tremendous progress on Sunday getting the power restored to 22,000 customers after completing repairs at 1,100 locations.

More than 3,000 workers have been taking part in the effort, Hall said. As service restoration was completed in one area, workers moved to other locations to assist with repairs. Workers from as far away as Alabama, Mississippi and Florida assisted those from Appalachian Power with restoration in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

The last Virginia counties expected to have had power restored by Tuesday afternoon were Smyth, Washington, Wise and Dickenson.

Hall said the main issue in Saltville was trees down on power lines or transformers, some in nearly inaccessible places.

In some cases, Hall said, the downed trees were in places with only off-road access so workers had to walk in carrying equipment, climb poles, and haul debris out.

Saltville is in the Glade Spring area of service, Hall said, which was hit particularly hard by downed trees. Appalachian Power deals with trees in its right-of-way but those on private property would need to be handled by the property owner.

A handful of customers without power on Monday were in Marion, Hall said.

Paul Morrison said his roof and probably the underlying structure was damaged when a very large tree fell on his house in Marion late Friday. A little trailer also sustained damage.

It was the second time the roof has been damaged this year. He had to replace it after the hail storm in early May.

“They told us years ago that this would happen with storms getting stronger,” Morrison said. “I’ve never seen a spring like this.”

Hall said the trend of more damage from worsening storms and the impact on electric service is being addressed at various levels of the power company.

In March 2021, AEP, the parent company of Appalachian Power, issued the findings of a comprehensive climate impact analysis, Hall said. The report – located at AEPs-Climate-Impact-Analysis.pdf (aepsustainability.com) – provides a view of the business and the potential risks and opportunities created by climate change, as well as strategies for managing them.

“Climate change is a defining issue of our time,” reads a statement from the company. “It is also one of the most debated issues. AEP’s position is that there are unmistakable changes occurring to the climate but that the speed of change and the future effects of those changes remain uncertain. We have experienced it in the form of extreme weather events across our service territory, from extreme heat and droughts to more intense and frequent storms and hurricanes.”

“Our analysis showed that investments to harden and build resilience and reliability into the system are essential and having a positive impact. Weather extremes are becoming noticeably more severe, and AEP’s geographic diversity provides a hedge against physical extremes in many climate-related variables because the impacts tend to be local or regional and can vary greatly by location.”

Storms that produce heavy wind and rain cause damage that can bring down power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.

Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch. Never remove debris that's within 10 feet of a power line.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/.

Visit Appalachian Power.com to report an outage online anytime.