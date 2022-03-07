Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.

For five days in December, Blue Line Solutions, a Tennessee company, performed speed studies at several of the county’s schools. Those studies monitored vehicles and their speeds from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Any vehicle traveling at more than 10 mph over the specified school zone limit was considered to be speeding.

At Atkins Elementary, which sits alongside U.S. 11, nearly 60% of the drivers who passed the school in the morning hours of 7:30-10 a.m. were speeding. Over the course of the five days, 12,012 vehicles came through the zone with 3,340 of them speeding.

At Chilhowie Elementary, which is also just off U.S. 11, more than 18,490 vehicles passed by the school during the same five days. In that case, mornings were again the worst time for speeding, but the rate was lower with 21.6% of the drivers exceeding the school zone limit. Overall, 1,688 drivers were found to be speeding over the course of the study.

At Rich Valley Elementary and Northwood Middle schools, on the far less traveled Long Hollow Road, more speeding occurred in the afternoon hours of 3-4 p.m. when 23.7% of drivers were exceeding the speed limit. During the study, 1,752 vehicles came through the school zone with 150 of them speeding.

At Saltville Elementary on Rt. 91, speeding rates were about the same during school-opening and school-closing hours, 17% and 15.6%, respectively. During the study, 792 vehicles were speeding out of 8,586.

Sugar Grove Elementary, which is on the well-traveled Sugar Grove Highway, also experienced nearly equal numbers of speeders near the start and end of the school day, 39.4% and 38.7%. In this area, 1,322 drivers out of 4,985 were speeding.

Reflecting on the reports, Shuler said, “The number of vehicles passing through them was amazing, and then the number of those vehicles speeding was even more shocking. I am always concerned about the safety of our children and will look at any resource to keep them safe whether that be inside or outside of our schools. After seeing these speed studies (conducted only during days and times the school speed signs are flashing), I cannot ignore the potential danger.”

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Lori Deel concurred. During a February board meeting, she described the number of vehicles speeding through the school zones as staggering.

Mark Hutchinson, founder and CEO of Blue Line Solutions, presented the information to the board’s Public Safety Committee in early February, promoting his company’s services and hoping to win a contract with the county.

Hutchinson also spoke to the Wythe County Board of Supervisors about the situation there.

In his proposals, Hutchinson explained how his company can set up speed enforcement cameras at no cost to the county. BLS will monitor the cameras that photograph the license plates of speeders, and then bill the drivers, collect the money and mail the county a check every month.

Hutchinson, a former police officer with experience in highway safety, said he started the company in 2010 and that his company is not like other companies in the photo speed enforcement business.

“We are very different,” he told the Wythe supervisors. “Every other company wants to write tickets and cash checks. It’s a cash-and-grab.”

BLS, however, is safety-focused with the goal of driving down the number of speeders in school zones, which reduces the number of citations and tickets.

Before the company mails out citations, it works to educate drivers about the cameras and when the cameras will start clicking. First, it takes speed surveys in the areas under consideration for a camera as it did at multiple Smyth schools. The surveys let law enforcement know if there is a speeding problem in the area and the degree of the problem.

Next, it notifies drivers and sends out survey results to the school system and the community to highlight the issue and inform the public about the cameras. Next, it gives drivers a 30-day warning period. During that period, anyone going more than 10 miles over the posted speed limit will be given a warning ticket. During the first week of the 30-day period, another survey is taken to measure the program’s effectiveness.

Up to that point, no tickets are written, and BLS usually sees about a 60% reduction in speeding in the school zone. Another survey is taken after five weeks.

Even with the reduction in speeding, according to a Smyth County Public Safety Committee report, Hutchinson estimates the county will take in between $150,000 and $160,000 a month.

Hutchinson said the company is seeking a two-year contract because that’s how long it takes to recoup the cost of the equipment used in the county.

The company would collect data during the entire two-year contract period so supervisors will be able to determine the program’s effectiveness.

The company would send out citations only after an officer from the sheriff’s department has validated and approved each citation. The officer will see four photos of each vehicle to verify that the registration matches the car in question. The company provides all information so the process is said to only take a couple of seconds for each citation.

“We will do nothing without the approval of the sheriff’s office or the county administrator,” Hutchinson said.

The company makes money by charging a $15 processing fee for each citation. The maximum fine amount is $100 per citation. The company’s fee is included in the fine amount.

Hutchinson said the county will never write a check or be invoiced, even if the processing fees outweigh the amount collected for the month.

“There will never be a cost to the county; we will eat that,” Hutchinson said to the Wythe supervisors. “There is close to zero risk for the county.”

The citations will not go against a person’s driver’s license like it would if an officer stopped and ticketed the driver. The amount is just enough to modify driving behavior but does not penalize the person as much, Hutchinson said.

The addition of such cameras is now possible following the Virginia General Assembly 2021 adoption of a law that allows cameras in school and construction zones.

After their presentations, supervisors in both counties voted to have County Attorney Scot Farthing draft an ordinance required to implement photo enforcement. State code requires localities to adopt an ordinance to authorize the use of the photo enforcement.

Smyth County supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance allowing photo speed enforcement during their March 10 meeting at about 5 p.m.

The Smyth supervisors have also approved issuing a request for proposals from vendors of these services.

Shuler concluded, “I'm sure that parents, teachers, and bus drivers who travel into our school zones each day will appreciate any efforts that make it safer for the children.”