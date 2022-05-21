Retirees, All-State Chorus participants recognized

Sandra Smith, who has taught music for more than 50 years, and two current students were recognized this month for participating in the 2022 Virginia All-State Chorus.

Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler presented certificates to Charity Bishop, alto, and A.J. Cantrell, tenor, on May 9.

The All-State Chorus concert was in April.

Wheeler said Floyd County Public Schools is “very appreciative of Mrs. Smith” and said she has made a lot of “great memories” for FCPS students.

Retirees were also recognized during the May 9 meeting for their years of service in various capacities.

Each retiree was presented with a wooden plaque of Floyd County, with apples marking school locations, crafted by St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill.

Dr. Melissa McDaniel said the plaques are made from reclaimed Floyd County wood by FCHS alumni, which make them “extra special.”

Coach Winfred Beale accepted a plaque May 9, as did Joan Agnew, April Ketterer, Donna Varner, Sheila Belcher, David Turpin, Paula DeHart and Natalie Gast.

The School Board also recognized 2022 retirees who couldn’t attend May 9: Jay Durner, Dawn Weeks, Molly Cox, Vonna Weddle, Marsha Vass, Betty Dunbar, David Scanland, Juanita Turpin, Barbara Worrell, James Slusher.

“We’ll catch up with them,” Wheeler said.