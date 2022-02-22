Varsity Lady Buffs head to semi-finals on hot streak

Floyd County’s Lady Buffaloes took the Class 2C Region Quarterfinal match against Patrick County’s Cougars Monday night 69-51 in Stuart, winning a shot at the tournament semi-final at Roanoke College on Wednesday.

The Lady Buffs controlled the game from the start Feb. 21, leading the cats 18-9 after the first quarter, and doubling down with a 37-18 score at the half. Patrick outscored Floyd 17-14 in the third quarter, but that was too little too late as Floyd controlled scoring from the floor and at the foul line led the points tally in the final quarter.

Destiny Harman scored two three-pointers, and a majority of foul shots on her way to a 29-point total as the leading scorer for the team and the match. Kiley Hylton added 16 with nine from Mackenzie Thompson, five by Jaden Nichols, Larah Blevins’ four and Karley Bond’s two.

The quarterfinal win Feb. 21 on the road followed a 86-33 Feb. 18 opening victory from the Lady Buffs against Gretna in the Alan Cantrell Court at FCHS.

Floyd opened strong, leading the visitors 26-20 at the end of the first quarter, then padding it to a margin of 57-20 by the half. After adding 25 more points in the thirds, the coaches pulled their starters as the clock ran without timeouts for the remainder of the game.

Kiley Hylton led the scoring with 28 points, followed by Destiny Harman with 20, Carley Thompson’s nine, Mackenzee Thompson with eight, Sabrie Blevins six, Zoey Snavely five, Karley Nichols and Leah Blevins with three each, and two apiece from Jaden Nichols and Leah Hamlin.

Carley Thompson and Harman each had a trio of 3-point scores with one apiece by Karley Nichols and Leah Blevins.

The male side of FCHS varsity basketball kicks off their regional play Tuesday night (Feb. 22) at home against Chatham.