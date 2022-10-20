Wytheville schools closed because of water line break

All four schools in the town of Wytheville dismissed at 9 a.m. today because of a water main line break that caused three of the schools to have no water.

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole said school officials realized after 7 a.m. that Spiller Elementary, George Wythe High School and the Wythe County Technology Center did not have water. By that time, children were already on buses and heading to school. So, they sent out notices to parents that the schools would be closing at 9 a.m. to give all students a chance to get to school and eat breakfast, Poole said.

The water line broke sometime overnight. Poole said that if school officials had been notified earlier, they could have notified parents that school was closed before the buses went out.

“We had to do some scrambling this morning because of it, but everybody is safe and we are in good shape,” Poole said. “But had we known earlier, it would have been a different story. But once you have the kids on the buses you have to have time to notify parents that they will be coming back and give them enough time to make arrangements. I hate the inconvenience that it caused, but if circumstances had been different we could have made different arrangements.”

On its Facebook page, the Town of Wytheville posted that town crews are “working diligently to fix a water leak located in the vicinity of 10th and Spiller Streets. Until further notice, the water in this area of town will be turned off. The Town apologizes for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause. As always, we appreciate your cooperation and understanding.”