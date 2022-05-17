Wythe Relay for Life is Saturday at Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park

For the first time in recent memory, Wythe County’s Relay for Life event will not be held at Withers Park. Instead, this year’s event will be held at Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park on May 21 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We’re taking a fresh approach this year. No laps, unless you wish, and no campsites. We’re asking the community to come out to Elizabeth Brown Park, bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of live music,” said Deb Vransky event co-chairperson. “It’s not too late to make a donation or buy a luminary to remember someone in your life who has battled cancer. Sliderkings will be there, so come hungry. The silent auction will be set up in the covered pavilion and our information booth will be in the gazebo, where luminaries can be purchased. There will be lots of giveaways and prizes.”

The entertainment will include performances by Holly Montgomery, who will be accompanied by Rohna Harkles. David Dickens and Katherine Asbury Burris will perform, along with the St. Paul UMC Praise Band, which will perform a variety of music that includes a Johnny Cash number. Another performer is Nate Montgomery, who will be accompanied by Lacy Dutton.

Virginia State Police Trooper Gavin Scott will be at the park with his patrol car and will play bagpipes for the Luminary Ceremony.

Vransky said the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life in Wythe County has lost momentum and support over the past several years, with the Covid pandemic being a major reason.

“We have very few teams now and felt the need to change things up,” Vransky said in an email. “This will save us from having to erect and remove the two tents that we used at Withers. Additionally, the stage at Elizabeth Brown is much larger and has a permanent roof. This allows us to provide more live entertainment. We’re hoping the community will turn out to enjoy an evening of entertainment, bid on some silent auction offerings and enjoy dinner from the Sliderkings food truck.”

The park pavilion will house the event’s silent auction. The Survivor/Caregiver Dinner will be held in the American Legion Hall in the basement of the Fourth Street Civic Center. The entrance is in the rear of the building on the lower level.

Here is the Relay for Life Timeline: Survivor/Caregiver dinner is at 5 p.m., Opening Ceremony is at 6 p.m. and the Luminary Ceremony will be at 9 p.m. or dusk.

The Wytheville branch of Skyline National Bank on Fourth Street has luminaries available for purchase as do Relay team members. White luminaries are $5 and gold ones are $25. They can be in honor of someone who is undergoing treatment or is a survivor or they can be in memory of someone who succumbed to cancer. Checks should be made payable to the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is one of the largest fundraising events in the world. For more than 35 years, communities around the world have come together to raise money for cancer research.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com