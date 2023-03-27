Susan Huff and Jessie Benson announced last week they are combining forces at The Soup Shop in Copper Hill to expand its local offerings with crafted baked goods, courtesy of Jessie’s Bakery.

Huff, the founder of The Soup Shop, has made it a mission to purchase from local farms, in order to bring delicious, nutrition-dense, whole-food meals to her clients and the community.

Benson is a baker at heart, who previously sold her products at the Floyd Farmers Market as Buffalo Mountain Bakery.

Some of her popular items include the Triple Layer Chocolate Cake, Ultimate Chocolate Flourless Torte and Santiago Almond Cake.

When Benson shared with Huff that she had decided to move back to Floyd County, Huff invited her to team up and make The Soup Shop the starting ground for Jessie’s new bakery, Jessie’s Bakery.

It was an easy yes. Jessie shares the passionate mission of The Soup Shop to highlight local farmers and food artisans while offering high quality soups and sandwiches made with heart.

To reflect The Soup Shop’s dedication to supporting local farmers and producers, Benson will continue to locally source ingredients such as fruit and edible flowers to adorn her creations.

Visitors to The Soup Shop will find the craft baked favorites Floyd grew to love, as well as an ever-changing variety of cakes, cupcakes, cookies and other treats as Jessie’s Bakery gets under way.

In addition to offering her baked goods at The Soup Shop, Benson will lead baking workshops. She also has summer plans for two art shows that will be held at the shop featuring her unique beeswax and oil paintings.

The Floyd Artisan Trail takes place June 10-11 and Finding Harmony, an annual show with local potter Wendy Werstlein, will be held Aug. 12-13.

Find all of the offerings of The Soup Shop, including items from Jessie’s Bakery, at 7360 Floyd Highway N. in Copper Hill. Regular open hours beginning April 1 are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.