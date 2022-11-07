Corbett’s Crooked Mountain wins Floyd C4

About $10,000 was awarded to local young businesses this week as a part of the annual Floyd C4 Business Development Series.

A panel of judges from the Floyd Economic Development Authority, Virginia Community Capital and the New River Valley Regional Commission heard nine pitches from entrepreneurs on Nov. 2.

Participants completed six weeks of individualized business workshops to help them develop their portfolios leading into the seventh annual Pitch Day.

“... Every year when we open up C4 registration, I wonder if there will be anyone interested — and every year we are reminded how truly entrepreneurial Floyd Countians are,” said Lydeana Martin, Floyd’s community and economic development director.

Even during the pandemic, there were at least a dozen participants, she said.

Introducing entrepreneurs to people and resources that are available to benefit start ups is a key focus of the series, Martin said, as is connecting them with other entrepreneurs who know how daunting starting/owning a business can be.

Martin said organizers have learned to put “a lot of emphasis on marketing” and encourage most businesses to establish e-commerce revenues.

This year, Brittany Bonner, Aaron Vaughan and Jon Beegle served as mentors for a night.

Following pitches on Nov. 2, Brian Corbett of Crooked Mountain LLC won the top prize of $5,000 for a new farm, campground, country store, event venue and motorcycle destination on Shooting Creek Road.

The organization and hands-on elements of the C4 series impressed Corbett, he said, adding he learned a lot about marketing and marketing opportunities on local and state levels.

“I learned how many other like-minded people are going through the same entrepreneurial efforts, and it was great being able to network and share with them,” Corbett said.

Crooked Mountain’s primitive camping season ends mid-November, and the winter down-time will be used to fine-tune planning for its grand opening in the spring of 2023.

Some of the planned offerings that Crooked Mountain will offer include camping food and snacks, art from local vendors, unique antiques, outdoor/camping gear, motorcycle gear, and produce from the farm, including fresh eggs.

Corbett noted about five acres of land will be used for pick-your-own flowers, and the site is along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Keep up with Crooked Mountain at www.facebook.com/crookedmtn.va.

Rowan Chantal took second place ($2,500) for the Chantal Coffee Co., which produces premium small batch custom coffee, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Chantal said one of the most important lessons he learned throughout the series includes having a refined business plan, then being able to adapt that plan to ensure success.

“I thoroughly enjoyed talking with the other participants in the class,” Chantal said. “We all have something to learn from each other.”

Learn more about the Chantal Coffee Co. online at www.facebook.com/ChantalCoffeeCo.

Katt Whittenberger placed third ($1,500) for Whittenberger Wilds LLC, a pick-your-own farm in Willis set to open this summer with gentle livestock and local arts and crafts.

The property will also include walking trails and “festively dressed statues,” Whittenberger said, in addition to fresh produce visitors can purchase.

“I hope we become an oasis for amazing memories — and that our visitors help us decide what comes next…” Whittenberger said.

The C4 course, she said, opened her eyes to the amount of support business owners can find through the EDA.

“I learned more about offsetting risk than I expected,” Whittenberger said. “I assumed that all risk in a business is bad, but investors want to see a plan for how you will balance that risk, more than completely erasing it.”

Whittenberger’s winnings include funds from the VCC Economic Equity Award for Women and Minorities.

Find more information and updates about Whittenberger Wilds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/whittenbergerwilds.

Art Above Floyd owner Katrina Kissell received $1,000 from the VCC Economic Equity Award for Women and Minorities. The gallery opened in August and features a variety of mediums and works, behind the red door on Main Street, across from the courthouse.

Kissell said the C4 series was a “big reality check,” packed with information and resources about advertising — “past social media or print,” Kissell said — and finances, which included a “great overview” about software by Tom Tanner.

“The connections I’ve built through the C4 program have opened up opportunities to partner with local businesses, so I plan to hold workshops at some other locations,” Kissell said.

Learn more about Art Above Floyd and its upcoming events at www.facebook.com/artabovefloyd.

Martin said she hopes participants “take to heart” and remember the support the “entrepreneurial ecosystem of Floyd County” offers to business owners, from EDA staff to the Chamber of Commerce, Town officials and more.

The 2023 C4 series was funded by the Floyd County Board of Supervisors, with additional funding provided by Virginia Community Capital.