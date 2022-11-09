Johnson ready to serve

Candice Johnson knew Tuesday evening that she won the most votes to earn one of two seats on the Wytheville Town Council, but the good news didn’t sink in right away.

“Last night was foggy, and this morning it hit me and all I could do was shout 'hallelujah,'” she said Wednesday. “Jesus did this – allowed me to find favor with the constituents of Wytheville, and I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support from the constituents of the town of Wytheville, as well as the constituents of Wythe County. They all played a part in this.”

Earning 36 percent of the vote, Johnson becomes the first Black member of the Wytheville Town Council.

“What being on the Town Council means to me is being a servant,” said Johnson, outreach leader at First Church. “I have a servant’s heart. I’m here to serve the people, and the people are important. The people have a voice in every decision that is being made.”

Johnson is a Wytheville native. The 1989 George Wythe High School graduate is the daughter of Arthur Johnson, a retire educator, and Janet Johnson, who is retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“I have been blessed to have them as parents,” said Johnson, who has a son, Darius Moore, and granddaughter, Amira, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Miah Clark.

Johnson is not the first member of her family to run for Town Council; her uncle, Robert Green, ran for office in the 1960s.

Johnson said she owes her victory to voters and a large network of supporters that includes her pastor, Richie Johnson and his wife, Rebecca, members of her church, her two sisters and brother, extended family members and campaign workers Anita Sexton, Shena Brown, Lorraine Dunn, Victoria Dallas, Arthur Johnson and Melody Crockett.

A graduate of the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy, Johnson is a retired corporal/training coordinator/general instructor at the New River Valley Regional Jail. She retired in 2020 with 22 years of service. She now works part-time as a court security deputy at the Wythe County Circuit Court.

The new Council member said she would like to see Council meetings videotaped so more people can see them.

“There are people who want to do that (look at meeting videos),” she said and urged residents to attend meetings in person.

“If people have ideas and need things to be done, they need to come to meetings and put us in the know,” she said. “I want people to come to meetings so we can work for the people.”

Johnson said she decided to seek office after someone asked her to run.

“I was unsure about it, and prayed,” she said. “So, I prayed about it, and God said to go, and so I knew I had to go and serve the people. I want to serve; that is the whole key to it. God has allowed this, and I am grateful.”