Floyd Jewelry robbed

Floyd Jewelry was robbed last month with the perpetrators leaving destruction in their wake. The store closed June 24 for repairs and reopened on June 25.

Owner Sarah Sowers, who founded Floyd Jewelry in 1994, announced the robbery on Facebook June 24 and shared pictures of the damage.

Sowers said items on layaway and items that had been dropped off for repairs were secure and untouched during the incident.

Two individuals can be seen on surveillance footage recorded at the store overnight June 23, with a sedan parked in the background.

Sowers said she and her team are thankful the robbery occurred when Floyd Jewelry was closed and that “they didn’t get more than they did.”

“It is sad to watch a video of someone destroying and stealing something you’ve worked so hard for, but we feel confident they will be brought to justice soon,” Sowers said.

There were no updates from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office as of July 5.