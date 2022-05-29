Local Love at FloydFest Heartbeat

FloydFest Chief Operating Officer Sam Calhoun estimates that about 70% of the festival’s annual volunteers are local residents.

Since 2002, FloydFest has welcomed community participation through volunteer work programs in trade for festival passes, free vendor space for nonprofit organizations, and partnerships with local groups. The Floyd Band Boosters, Young Life and Floyd Rotary Club have provided parking and staff for the festival box office.

“It takes a village,” Calhoun said. “We couldn’t do it without all the people in this community.”

Along with well-known national and international acts, FloydFest Heartbeat 2022 (July 27- 31) is geared up to continue its tradition of featuring local and regional talent, both in the “Local Love” line-up and its On the Rise competition, in which bands compete for prizes and a chance to play the main stage at the next festival.

“FloydFest was created just as well for artists. We want to help these artists create careers,” said FloydFest co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Kris Hodges in a 2021 interview for the Citizen’s Coop Community Show.

“Many of our artists have come here and played for free. We feed them and take care of them,” Hodges continued. “This is an opportunity for the up-and-coming to experience what it’s like to be in a professional setting in front of a large audience.”

Music Road Co. musicians agree. The popular Floyd-based ensemble plays original dance music with an international flavor, and the group is scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday night (July 28-29) at the FloydFest Libations Tent.

“It can open a lot of doors and just get our name out there. And really, it’s just a blast,” said MRCO drummer Jake Thomas. He spoke about all the great musicians and bands that he has seen at FloydFest that inspire him to practice more.

“They’ve included us so much over the years and that’s really nice,” added his brother Luke, who also noted that the band members bring their families for the long weekend festival.

He said that he really likes the people that run the festival, which includes festival CEO John McBroom and Hodges, who both play in several Roanoke-based bands at the festival.

“None of us do this for the money,” said MRCO’s Janiah Allen, who has played every festival in the past 20 years in various bands. “We do it because we love the music and FloydFest gives us a tremendous opportunity to express ourselves in front of the most enthusiastic crowd of the year.”

Native Floyd musician Morgan Wade is a local success story who exemplifies the idea that exposure at FloydFest can help build a musician’s career.

Wade’s career took off after a 2018 performance at FloydFest and her widely acclaimed album Reckless was named #1 Country/American album of 2021 by Rolling Stone.She recently signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville, debuted at the Grand Ol’ Opry, played on Austin City Limits and toured with Luke Combs.

Wade is slated to headline the Main Stage of FloydFest Heartbeat ‘22 on July 29 with a set from 6:45-8:15 p.m.

Mason Via, who grew up in nearby Stuart, won runner-up in the 2019 On the Rise competition. He is now a member of Grammy-winning Old Crow Medicine Show, best known for their song “Wagon Wheel.” The band is headlining on the main stage Saturday night (July 30).

This year’s On the Rise competition includes Palmyra, a trio of three Virginia natives, two of whom currently live in Copper Hill. The band plays traditional folk string instruments, does three-part harmonies and foot percussion and is becoming known for its dynamic live shows.

Emmaline Hicks, also from Floyd County, will be debuting her original songs at the Workshop Porch on Sunday (July 31) at 1 p.m.

“You grow up in Floyd hearing about FloydFest all the time. It could be a big step in my musical journey,” the singer/songwriter has said.

The festival’s Local Love program is rounded out with a good representation of musicians and bands from Roanoke and surrounding counties, such as the Jordan Harmon Band, Dead Reckoning, Blue Mule, The Ambassador and more.

Isaac Hadden, who heads up the improvisational jazz-infused funk-rock group called the Isaac Hadden Project, is another rising star on the festival roster.

Hadden, who Calhoun refers to as a prodigy, grew up in Blacksburg and started coming to FloydFest with his parents when he was a baby.

Floyd musician Brad Collier heads up a busking team of musicians who play along the festival walkways.

“It started as a way to give space to some Floyd musicians who weren’t playing on the big stages,” he said. “They are a big part of what Floyd is about and it gives them a way to get out to the festival enjoy it and play some music.”

Collier, who grew up in Copper Hill, said it can be challenging to find a quiet spot to busk but that he hosts a morning jam session (between 8:30 and 9 a.m.) at the covered patio in front of Red Rooster café.

“Patrons come out and sing along and sip their coffee,” he said.

This year’s team consists of about 10 local musicians.

Calhoon said that FloydFest has an economic impact on the area of $3 to $4 million, according to a 2018 impact study. He suspects that number is closer to $4 million or more now.

He said that the festival is partnering with Virginia Tech to do an updated economic study for 2022.

“It’s heads in beds, gas in tanks and grocery store trips,” he figures.

The festival donates ticket packages to about 30 businesses for their fundraisers, and, through its Blue Cow Arts nonprofit, gives up to $32,000 annually to local causes, nonprofits and individuals in need.

For more details about FloydFest 2022 Heartbeat, visit www.floydfest.com.