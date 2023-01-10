 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged in middle school break-in

A Marion man is facing felony breaking and entering charges after Smyth County investigators say he broke into Marion Middle School last week.

According to a Tuesday release from the sheriff's office,  school resource officers were notified of the break-in that occurred last Thursday.

Video from security cameras at the school were reviewed, the release said, allowing the SROs to identify 45-year-old Michael Paul Dalton as a suspect. 

During a search, investigators found clothing, including a mask worn by the suspect, the release said, and Dalton subsequently confessed to the crime.

Dalton is charged with breaking and entering and misdemeanor destruction of property. He's been released on a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled for sentencing in Smyth County General District Court.

