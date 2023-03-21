Anyone looking for a new best friend should consider Punkin of the Floyd County Humane Society.

She is a very sweet girl who showed up as a stray, desperate to be an indoor kitty. Punkin is loving with people and seems fine with dogs and other cats. She is very playful and probably around a year old.

Punkin has been spayed and has had her vaccines. She tested negative for FELV/FIV.

Those interested in adopting Punkin should complete and submit an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms. With questions, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message, if prompted.