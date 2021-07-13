Smyth County, town leaders discuss how to use federal rescue money

Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville along with Virginia’s other 187 towns experienced a rare and noteworthy boost in their bank accounts this week. While some citizens would like to see officials use the federal dollars to delay tax increases, some leaders want to move slowly, ensuring the funds are invested cautiously and wisely.
Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the commonwealth had distributed the first half of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars coming to the towns. That first infusion amounted to about $304.5 million.
Chilhowie received 50% of its just under $1.8 million allocation, while Marion took in the first half of its about $5.7 million. Saltville was set to bring in 50% of its nearly $2 million. The amounts were allocated based on population.
The other portion of the ARPA funds is scheduled to be awarded to towns in June 2022.
This money is in addition to the $2.3 billion ARPA allocations going to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities. Smyth County is slated to receive more than $5.8 million.
Another $4.3 billion will be allocated during a special session of the Virginia General Assembly that begins Aug. 2.
In a prepared statement, Northam said, the commonwealth expedited the distribution of federal funds to towns to help them recover from the pandemic’s impacts. The governor said, “These federal dollars represent an unprecedented opportunity to meet local response needs while also making transformative investments to support broad-based, equitable growth in every corner of the Commonwealth. We encourage collaboration across localities to maximize these funds for the benefit of all Virginians.”
Northam is not alone in urging thoughtful use of these once-in-a-lifetime funds.
This spring, the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization that conducts in-depth research to develop new ideas for solving society’s problems, wrote, “The stakes are high. The money needs to move fast and be deployed smartly and equitably. In 10 years, we may look back at this time and ask: Which places merely spent their money, and which places invested it?”
Marion Town Manager Bill Rush is striving to heed such advice.
He noted that localities have until the end of 2024 to commit the money and through 2025 to spend it.
Rush urged his department heads and town council members to think about “legacy projects.” Once a list of those projects is compiled, the town manager plans to rank them and move forward from there.
Last month, Rush said to the council, “When someone looks back in 15 years, will they be happy with how it was spent?”
In May, as amounts for counties were being announced, Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt offered a similar perspective, saying, “…Whatever we end up doing, we should make sure the project/investment will have a lasting impact on the county. These new funds should be considered “once in a generation” investments and the project(s) that result should be legacy-type projects.”
The funding was on the minds of Chilhowie officials as the town council met Thursday night.
Chilhowie Town Manager John Clark said at the meeting that the town will be receiving $882,927 in the first round. Like Rush, the longtime municipal manager has directed town staff to make a list of potential items to be purchased and those recommendations will be presented to council during a special meeting in October.
“We could purchase things that couldn’t be purchased any other way,” said Jay Keen, director of public works. “Like a brush chipper. We couldn’t afford a new one.” The current piece of equipment is about 42 years old.
Clark said the town might also be able to purchase a garbage truck but would need staff that couldn’t be paid for with the rescue plan money.
Another idea, said Council member Julie Sturgill, would be to pay for an upgraded playground at the town park, something the town’s new director of recreation and special events, Jeff Smarr, mentioned during his introduction that evening.
In recent weeks, citizens in Saltville urged their leaders, during public meetings about the town’s 2021-22 budget, to use their ARPA funds to delay implementing tax and water and sewer rate increases.
This spring, the county supervisors heard the same argument from citizens opposing the implementation of a cigarette tax.
Beyond the county and towns, the school system has also benefited from ARPA, which included the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Fund, or ESSER.
Two-thirds of those allocations were available this spring. For Smyth County, that was about $9.6 million. The remaining funds are scheduled to be awarded this summer once an application process is complete.
The county school board took citizen feedback on its ESSER III application in June and will again next Monday, July 12, during its 6:15 p.m. public comment time. At least 20% of the school funds must be used to address student learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.
The school system, county and towns also saw millions come in during the pandemic through the CARES Act.
Utt estimated that the community is nearing $30 million in recovery funds.
“ARPA funding will provide significant assistance to state and local governments in a wide range of areas,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores in a press release. He added, “…We are excited to see the positive outcomes that will result for communities across Virginia.”
ARPA money is intended to help communities recover from the pandemic and make infrastructure improvements to bolster the economy.
While some limits are placed on the funds, in June, Aubrey Layne Jr., Virginia’s then secretary of finance, wrote in a memo to local officials, “Towns have broad flexibility to spend these funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”