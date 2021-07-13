Smyth County, town leaders discuss how to use federal rescue money

Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville along with Virginia’s other 187 towns experienced a rare and noteworthy boost in their bank accounts this week. While some citizens would like to see officials use the federal dollars to delay tax increases, some leaders want to move slowly, ensuring the funds are invested cautiously and wisely.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the commonwealth had distributed the first half of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars coming to the towns. That first infusion amounted to about $304.5 million.

Chilhowie received 50% of its just under $1.8 million allocation, while Marion took in the first half of its about $5.7 million. Saltville was set to bring in 50% of its nearly $2 million. The amounts were allocated based on population.

The other portion of the ARPA funds is scheduled to be awarded to towns in June 2022.

This money is in addition to the $2.3 billion ARPA allocations going to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities. Smyth County is slated to receive more than $5.8 million.

Another $4.3 billion will be allocated during a special session of the Virginia General Assembly that begins Aug. 2.