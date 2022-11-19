Registration open for Holiday Lights Contest

All residents and businesses in Floyd County are invited to participate in the 2022 Holiday Lights Contest. Entry forms must be submitted by Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Holiday Lights Contest is a part of Floyd’s Small Town Holidays event series, planned by local businesses and Floyd Tourism.

Categories include Best Decorated Residential Home and Best Decorated Business. Entry forms can be found online at www.visitfoydva.com/holiday-decor.

Voting will take place online from Nov. 28 until Dec. 21 at www.visitfloydva.com.

Other events in the Small Town Holidays event series include Winter Wonderland weekends at Turner Family Farms, Citizen’s Telephone Cooperative Holiday Fest and Christmas Light Spectacular, the Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, and more.

Find a full schedule of events for Small Town Holidays online at www.visitfloydva.com/small-town-holidays. With questions, contact Floyd County Tourism at (540) 745-4407.