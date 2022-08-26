Local artists win quick-paint event

Plein Air artists, patrons and the public gathered on Saturday for the culmination of the Floyd Plein Air Biennial.

Surrounded by a week’s worth of artwork created in Floyd County, event chairperson Joli Ayn Wood announced the winners of the third biennial event at the Floyd Center for the Arts on Aug. 20.

Winners were selected by event judge Kyle Buckland, who’s based out of Abingdon.

Natalia Andreeva won gold with “Mabry Mill,” and John Eiseman placed second with “Meadows of Dan.” Beth-Ann Wilson placed third with “Old Hensley.”

Wilson’s “Old Hensley” also received the Spirit of Floyd People’s Choice Award.

Quick-paint winners included Floyd County resident Sean Hatter’s “Quiet Corner” and Alison Hatter’s “The Artisan Market.” The quick-paint event was held downtown during the Friday Night Jamboree on Aug. 19.

The Best of the Land Award went to Arlene Daniel and “Meadow of Brook,” and the Best of the River Award was presented to Kim Hall for “Downward Tree Post.”

Kesra Hoffman was awarded Best of the Parkway for “Morning Mist Along Blue Ridge Parkway,” and the Best of the Buffalo Award went to Maria Reardon’s “Rainmakers Over Buffalo Mountain.”