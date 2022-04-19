Board braced for Commerce Center access road price hike

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors discussed road project changes Tuesday that could cost the county from $100,000 to almost $2 million.

Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin informed the Board via memo the estimated cost of a road and utilities project at the Commerce Center has grown from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

Federal grant funding secured for the project from the Appalachian Regional Commission and VDOT totals $1.9 million, Martin said.

If costs continue to rise, Martin said, the bids could increase the amount of local funding needed to more than the original pledge ($101,405), or it could bring rejection of the bids, which could cancel the project and require grant repayment.

Floyd County’s Economic Development Authority originally received a grant totaling $1,081,958 from the ARC, and it required a pledge of $101,405 in local funds from the county.

The EDA applied for more funding from ARC to cover projected cost increase and received $971,639 in January, according to Martin’s memo.

Martin said to the Board April 12 additional funding from the county will be requested if bids reach $2,515,166. Bids for the project are expected to come in soon, and if additional county funding is needed, Martin said, that request should come “in the next few months.”

“If the bids come in more than 10% over the engineer’s estimate, the county can reject all bids due to lack of available funds,” she said. If that happens, the county can seek more bids, hoping for lower ones, adjust the project or cancel it, which requires payback of the “federal funds reimbursed to date.”

A revised project form from VDOT shows the local cost of the project now at $1,064.458, but it does not reflect the additional money from the ARC, which is promised but has not arrived, Martin told the Board.

An email sent April 8 to Martin said the additional ARC grant is still pending and cannot be applied to the Six Year Improvement funds allocated to the road project until a process is completed by the county.

In his monthly presentation to the county board earlier in the meeting Tuesday, David Clarke of VDOT, said changes to the Six Year plan will be discussed with the board at its meeting later this month.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said the potential jump in price is “asking a lot from a small county like us.”

No action was taken April 12, with Martin expected to presented the Board with more information at its second April meeting.

In other matters before the board April 12:

Chairman Joe Turman said Delegate Marie March wants to tour the Commerce Center and asked other Supervisors to join him when the date is set.

The board approved a request to VDOT to designate the paved area of Park Drive NW, leading into the Recreation Park, as maintained by the state with the county responsible for the remainder of the short road off Route 8. The motion resolved a problem raised by VDOT about some buildings considered too close to the drive.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps, in her report to the board, said a survey of residents about the Floyd Parks and Rec Department will be completed by the end of the month and results released to the board and public. She said requests for expanded the age range of park programs are part of comments received so far.