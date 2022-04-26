Fundraising Tree benefits high school artists

A New Leaf Gallery inside The Station is observing Arbor Day (April 29) and supporting local arts with a Fundraising Tree for gallery visitors to fill with foliage.

Once every year the Fundraising leaves will be harvested, and the contributions will be presented to Floyd County High School art instructors, Kimberly Ingram and Aven Tanner.

The Fundraising Tree’s limbs hold small, leafy, green envelopes for visitors to leave cash donations in to cultivate youth creativity.

A New Leaf Gallery welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The gallery is located inside The Station at 203 S. Locust St.

For more information on events, call (540) 745-7367 and visit https://anewleaf-gallery.com online.