 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fundraising Tree benefits high school artists

  • 0
Fundraising Tree at A New Leaf Gallery

A Fundraising Tree at A New Leaf Gallery in Floyd supports Floyd County High School students and their creative endeavors.

 Photo submitted

A New Leaf Gallery inside The Station is observing Arbor Day (April 29) and supporting local arts with a Fundraising Tree for gallery visitors to fill with foliage.

Once every year the Fundraising leaves will be harvested, and the contributions will be presented to Floyd County High School art instructors, Kimberly Ingram and Aven Tanner.

The Fundraising Tree’s limbs hold small, leafy, green envelopes for visitors to leave cash donations in to cultivate youth creativity.

A New Leaf Gallery welcomes visitors from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The gallery is located inside The Station at 203 S. Locust St.

For more information on events, call (540) 745-7367 and visit https://anewleaf-gallery.com online.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Bland County Police Blotter

Accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters responding to a smoke call on Saturday, a West Virginia man has been charged with four felonies.