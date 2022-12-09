Winterfest fun at FCA

The 28th annual Winterfest at Floyd Center for the Arts saw a turnout of more than 500 people over the weekend.

New and returning artists, specializing in stained glass, polymer clay sculptures, wood-turned bowls and kitchen items, hand blown glass and more, filled FCA Dec. 3-4.

Other vendors sold natural skin care items, naturally dyed yarn, pottery, jewelry, baked goods, prints, candles and honey.

FCA Director of Programming Victoria Javier said about 550 visitors came to the center for the event, an increase from last year, and there were more vendors this year, as well (a total of 34).

The Winterfest Café sold hot sandwiches and soup for the first time since the 2019 event, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had really positive feedback from everyone, and I think we increased the amount of visitors who had never attended a Winterfest before,” Javier said.

The Festival Trees and Wreaths in FCA’s Falcon Gallery consisted of artificial trees and wreaths, which were decorated by local businesses and auctioned off to benefit the FCA and its programs.

Javier said the success of the annual fundraiser is “thanks to the generous businesses that donated time and decorations to support that.”