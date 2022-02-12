 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IVES student wins division spelling bee

Four Floyd County elementary schoolers faced off in the division spelling bee earlier this week, and champion Ryder Quesenberry of Indian Valley, who won by spelling “proposal” correctly, will compete in the regional competition next month.

The bee was held at the Floyd County Public School Administration Building on Feb. 10, and each of the county’s four elementary schools were represented.

Evelyn Freday competed for Floyd Elementary, Holly Hicks for Willis Elementary and Aydin Potts competed for Check Elementary.

Ryder will compete in the regional spelling bee next month.

