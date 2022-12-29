After School returns with Computer Club, JAMs and more

Registration is open for the June Bug Center’s spring After School programs. Sessions are 12 weeks, starting the week of Jan. 16, 2023.

JBC’s After School programs provide a creative, skill- and talent-based atmosphere for children and teens on school days from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Several of the programs are centered on STEAM education and furthering students’ knowledge of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Those interested in participating in the spring 2023 semester must register no later than Saturday, Jan. 14.

Classes include Lego Club (ages seven to 11), Computer Club (ages nine to 12), Jitterbugs (ages seven to nine), Junior Engineers (ages 11-18), Musical Theatre (ages 13-18), Blue Ridge Strings (ages eight to 18), Acting Out (ages eight to 12), Drama Society (ages 13-18) and the Junior Appalachian Musicians (ages eight to 18).

Registration for each 12-week session is $180. There is a sliding scale for siblings enrolled in multiple programs. Financial assistance and scholarships are available in some cases. Talk to JBC staff to learn more.

JBC follows the Floyd County Public Schools schedule in regard to holiday and weather-related closings.

The spring 2023 Showcase is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023. The last official class of the session is on May 1.

To learn more about the JBC’s offerings and to register for classes, visit www.junebugcenter.com.