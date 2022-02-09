Solution sought for Saltville library building

The Saltville library branch is beloved by its community. That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have problems, though.

The library’s most significant issue may be its building. However, officials are searching for a solution and last week they got the go-ahead to take a step toward finding a solution.

The building is 80 years and crumbling, Rose Likins, the county’s public library director, told the board of supervisors last week.

She also ticked off problems with its HVAC system and flooding, including a recent incident that left 2½ feet of water in the basement. Problems have also existed with ventilation and insect infestations.

“It was always too small,” Likins said for the library’s collection and programming needs.

The director detailed the building’s problems as she asked the supervisors to act as a sponsor on an application to the Appalachian Regional Commission for a planning grant of up to $100,000.

The grant, Likins said, would allow an architectural firm to evaluate the library branch’s space needs, determine options, and provide cost estimates.

The Mount Rogers Planning District Commission would manage the project.

“We want to come up with a good plan that the Saltville community deserves,” Likins said.

In an email to County Administrator Shawn Utt, Likins wrote, “Our goal is to offer the Saltville community a space with room for regular programs on topics such as health and financial literacy, kindergarten readiness, technology training as well as activities for teens and seniors. We would also like to offer more public computers given the lack of internet connectivity in some parts of the community as well as meeting spaces for tutoring or telehealth sessions. We would also be able to enhance the collection of materials….”

Supervisor Roscoe Call, who represents the Saltville area, said the work is long overdue. He described the branch as one of the most active.

Utt also noted that Smyth County is a child care desert. Part of the study, he said, could be to determine the potential for the library to help meet that need.

Likins also noted that the library is working closely with Saltville officials, who are helping apply for the grant. “The town does its best to support us, she said.

The grant being sought would require the library to provide 20% of money. If awarded, the commission would provide $80,000 and the library would need to find $20,000 locally.

Tuesday, Likins said, “We’re cautiously optimistic that we can make a compelling case to the ARC.”

Prior to the pandemic, the branch has reported serving more than 20,000 visitors in a year’s time.

In 2014-2015, Saltville Branch Supervisor Kris Sheets said that the library served 23,042 visitors, while in 2020-21, it connected with 235 patrons, primarily through curb service.

A similar trend was evident in children’s programs, which reached 3,584 attendees in 2014-15. In 2020-21, a year when the library was closed for months, it served 1,033 youngsters primarily with grab-and-go-style crafts and literacy activities.

It was through Sheets’ initiative that the county library explored curbside service. Wednesday, Sheets said, “Staff was grateful to be able to still serve the community in this capacity, during such a stressful time, but missed the daily interaction with patrons, especially the children. Library literacy bags, Crafternoons on the Go, special events outside such as the Ride and Read and Halloween and the Santa Letter Swap for Christmas helped the Saltville Library to still contribute to the needs of the community….” While grateful for those opportunities, Sheets acknowledged that they “lacked the close connection of personal interactions that were the norm for Saltville patrons.”

Sheets concluded, “This grant is a hopeful first step in providing a space where library staff can safely get back to what they miss most: educating and entertaining the youngest of our citizens.”