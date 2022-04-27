16 Hands Spring Tour returns in-person this weekend

Say goodbye to April and hello to May with Floyd artists such as Abby Rezcek, Ron Sutterer, Silvie Granatelli and more during the 16 Hands Spring Studio Tour on Saturday and Sunday.

Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30, and from noon to 5 p.m. on May 1. A map of participating studios can be found online at www.16hands.com.

Poor Farm Pottery features work by married potters, Andrea Denniston and Seth Guzovsky, who are both former apprentices of Silvie Granatelli. The studio is located at 1405 Poor Farm Rd. SE in Floyd.

Denniston works primarily on the potter’s wheel with grolleg porcelain clay, creating functional pieces.

Guzovsky is trained in well-thrown pottery in a production setting, which results in functional and colorful stoneware.

Brad Warstler is a woodworker of nearly 40 years, whose current work focuses on turning. His creations include lathe-turned bowls, mirrors and lamps, as well as elements for larger creations, like desks. Special attention is paid to functionality and strength.

Warstler shares a studio with fellow potter Ellen Shankin, at 297 Sumner Lane NE.

Shankin has worked at the wheel with clay for more than 40 years, creating pots, pitchers and covered jars with breath and energy. Her works vary in shape, volume, scale and texture, as she follows her instincts with each piece.

Donna Polseno is a potter, sculptor and director for Hollins University’s annual “Women Working with Clay” symposium. Her work has been exhibited internationally at La Meridiana in Italy and Jingdezhen Ceramic Institute in China.

Polseno and her work will be available at Sarah McCarthy’s studio for the 16 Hands tour, at 512 Fairview Church Rd.

McCarthy forms her pots, vases and mugs both by using a wheel and by hand to explore the surface balance of a natural patina and color. She focuses on highlighting the depth of patina when experimenting with new designs or recreating an old one.

Josh Manning creates functional pottery out of a proto-porcelain designed and mixed in his Copper Hill studio, Parlour Pottery. He incorporates local materials, such as wood ash or rock dust, to create the chemistry behind his pendant lamps, bowls, tall vases and more.

Parlour Pottery is 7164 Conner Rd., and it also features work by Hona Leigh Knudsen.

Knudsen’s wheel-thrown, porcelain work is influenced by traditional Asian pottery. Her pieces are created to be used in homes and kitchens. She is a former apprentice of Donna Polseno and her husband, Richard Hensley.

Aaron Anslow is slated to be a visiting artist at the Parlour Pottery for the tour.

Silvie Granatelli’s functional porcelain pieces are mostly wheel-thrown and altered. Her work (including bowls, serving dishes, containers pitchers and more) largely revolves around food presentation, kitchen rituals, and hospitality to highlight heritage and culture.

Granatelli’s studio can be found at 1145 Rock Church Rd. in Meadows of Dan. Marc Maiorana will be a visiting artist for the tour.

Wendy Wrenn Werstlein is a former apprentice of Granatelli’s whose functional work unites movement and nature. Her creations include pots, serving platters, vases, pitchers and more, and she considers repetition a chance to refine form and function.

Wrenn Pottery can be found at 227 Remington Rd. SE.

Also a former apprentice of Granatelli’s, Abby Rezcek’s work is inspired by green fields, blue skies and other colors that remind her of Floyd. She is a co-owner of Troika Gallery inside The Station, and her creations include mugs, oil jars, serving bowls and more.

Find Rezcek’s studio at 477 Black Ridge Rd. during the tour.

Ron Sutterer, who first started appreciating ceramics in graduate school, has experimented with glazes and production methods throughout his career to create large platters, bowls, vases and more. Most of his works are either ash- or crystalline-glazed, which require different kiln environments.

Sutterer and his work can be found at 517 Harvestwood Rd. in Floyd.

The 2022 16 Hands Spring Studio Tour is the first for artists Sutterer and Rezcek.

Visit any of the open studios Saturday and Sunday to learn more about these local artists and their processes. For more details, visit www.16hands.com.