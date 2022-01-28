Hungry Mother ranger helps bird find its wings, take flight from lake

The bird just seemed to fall from the sky into an Atkins family’s yard. The residents were worried. The bird appeared unable to fly. The family wasn’t sure what to do, but they did know who could help.

On a snowy, windy night, a text came into Tanya Hall’s phone, telling about the “strange bird.”

Hall and her son Ethan put on coats, hats, and gloves and went to lend a hand.

Hall is the chief ranger of Visitor Experience at Hungry Mother State Park and a Virginia Master Naturalist.

At the home, the Halls found a water fowl that likely made its way here from Canada. The bird was a Horned Grebe. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s website, allaboutbirds.org, some Horned Grebes “winter on the Great Lakes but disperse during cold snaps in search of open (unfrozen) water.”

This grebe was likely migrating south, but it appeared in distress.

Hall thought she knew why.

This small grebe is a diving bird that’s at home on lakes and bays. It’s a water fowl, Hall explained that needs water to get going and take off.

Knowing that humans should only intervene when an animal or bird is injured or in distress, Hall consulted with this area’s wildlife rehabilitator, Darin Handy, who lives in Marion. He advised Hall on the care and handling of the bird.

Hall knows and often teaches people that leaving critters in their natural habitat creates their best chance of survival. Even if baby birds fall out of their nest, she said, their parents will feed it. As another example, she noted that though fawns often appear to be alone, their mother is usually close by.

If an animal is injured, she recommends calling a wildlife rehabilitator for advice and assistance.

In this case, Hall and Handy believed getting the Horned Grebe to water was its best chance for life.

Hall and Ethan took the bird to Hungry Mother Lake. Once released, he promptly found his feet and wings and took off. On Facebook, Hall wrote, “He was one happy little guy to hit that water! He took right off.”

Help Our Feathered Friends

Hall suspects the bird was confused by house lights shining on the snow, which from above looks like open water.

She noted that minimizing the use of outdoor lights at night is one simple step that people can take to help birds and other animals.

She also encouraged residents to consider adding native plants to their landscapes, which encourage the caterpillars and insects that birds need to eat for energy.

Even not cleaning up every fence row and allowing brush to grow can benefit birds, Hall said, by providing them with habitat in which they can hide and eat.

Most of all, Hall urged everyone to be observant and watch the birds and wildlife that visit this area. People will be surprised, she said, by the variety of visitors that come to their yards.

Learn More, Help Science

For anyone who’d like to learn more about birds, Hungry Mother State Park is offering several opportunities in February.

The first is a challenge. On Saturday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m., the park will host Brainy Birds, which begins with the premise that “corvids are highly intelligent and can solve many puzzles.” Interested individuals can visit the interpreter’s table at the beach “to see if you can solve the same puzzles” in this free activity.

Feb. 18-21, Hungry Mother is taking part in the global Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This citizen-science project, which conducted in partnership by the Audubon Society, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and Bird Studies Canada, is celebrating its 25th year in 2022.

At its website – birdcount.org, the GBBC explains, “Over these four days we invite people to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting as many birds as they can find and reporting them to us. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.”

Of the GBBC, Hall said, “It’s just a great program.” She not only helps with the park’s programs but also does observations at her home.

The database, she said, gives scientists insights into the health of birds by observing population changes and trends.

For those who’d like to participate, Hall said, a minimum of 15 minutes of observation helps.

The project is even great for first-time or beginning birders, she said, noting that there are several great apps to help identify birds. She recommended the Merlin Bird ID app.

Once participants note the birds they observe, the observations are to be shared through the eBird app or website. Interpreters at the park will be available to help people learn how to upload the data during the GBBC.

During the GBBC, Hungry Mother will offer several special programs.

Owl Prowl - Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Master Naturalist Randy Smith will lead participants on a prowl around the park looking for owls. Meet at the spillway parking lot.

At this time of year, Hall noted that those who take part may hear the call of Great Horned Owls.

Guided Bird Hikes - Feb. 19 at 8 a.m. Join volunteers Randy Smith and Mike Evans as participants try to count as many birds as they can to add to eBird. Meet at the Discovery Center.

Breakfast for Bird(ers) - Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m. with the Holston Rivers Virginia Master Naturalists. All participants are welcome to stop by the Discovery Center parking lot for a light breakfast.

The Birds and the Trees - Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. with Kevin Sigmon. Not only are trees an important part of the natural world for humans, but they are vital for birds also. Participants are expected to discover how birds and trees rely on each other and how trees impact our feathered neighbors. Meet at the Discovery Center parking lot.

Guided Bird Hikes - Feb. 20 & 21 at 8:30 a.m. Join Mike Evans as he takes participants on a bird hike each day in different parts of the park. Sunday meet at the spillway parking lot and on Monday meet at the boat ramp off of Mitchell Valley Road.

All ages and skill levels are welcome. Participants are urged to dress warmly. The events will be held rain or shine. Field guides and binoculars are not available due to COVID-19.