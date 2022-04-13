Child Advocacy Center helps Smyth reduce child abuse

Smyth County ranks in the upper 15% of localities with child abuse cases across the state, with over 7,700 children in Virginia determined to have been abused and neglected in 2021.

In light of these statistics and a national movement, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors at its meeting earlier this month adopted a resolution officially naming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county.

The resolution cites statistics and “urges all citizens to work together to reduce child abuse and neglect.”

In 2019, when the Marion Children’s Advocacy Center opened, Smyth County was reported to have one of the highest rates of child abuse cases in the state, a trend that extended across multiple years. Before 2019, children and investigators had to travel to the Bristol CAC office.

Kathryn Roark, the program director of the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) that serves Bristol, Washington, and Smyth counties, spoke about this resolution’s importance.

“It's the thing nobody wants to talk about, but what we're trying to do is to give positive recognition to people who are making a difference in the lives of kids because we know there's lots of risk factors that come along with being abused. That kind of early childhood trauma can affect your health throughout your lifespan, but we also know that when a kid has a positive relationship with just one adult in their lifetime, it can help them overcome all the negative things,” Roark said.

Over the past two years, across all three jurisdictions the CAC serves, it has helped 98 new kids. Keeping their doors open throughout the entire pandemic, the CAC provided 78 forensic interviews face-to-face, had nearly 40 youngsters enroll in counseling, and provided 102 children and caregivers 650 individual advocacy services from transportation to medical exams.

Roark presented the supervisors with a yard sign sporting the slogan “Champion 4 Children,” an aspect of the campaign the CAC is running this April to recognize organizations that do work supporting and protecting children. Roark said to expect these signs to start popping up at schools, churches, and many other organizations in the areas the CAC serves.

“We want to think about all the ways, as a community, that we strengthen children and families,” Roark said to the supervisors, ‘and you guys have written the book about it. The collaboration between the school system and all of the county agencies, it's really what has made a strong safety net.’”

While Roark praised Smyth County for the work it has done to report child abuse cases, she said there is still work to be done. Roark said Smyth still ranks in the upper 15% of Virginia localities in terms of child abuse cases.

“So while we want to focus on prevention, we know that they are still children that need to be served,” Roark said.

Roark stressed that, though preventing child abuse and helping those who have experienced it may seem like an impossible task, every person has the ability to help.

“One in four girls will be sexually abused by their 18th birthday, and that, you know, could freeze somebody and make them say, ‘Oh, there's nothing I can do about it.’ But there are plenty of things you can do about it. You can be a partner, a friend, have a relationship with a child, reach out in your neighborhood, in your community, and do good things for kids,” she said.

Roark encourages anyone to also report any scenario they have concerns about.

“Any citizen can call and make a child protective services report, either by calling the state hotline or there's a website, and they don't have to give their name. You don’t have to be involved other than making that report, you don't have to be completely sure that something's wrong. They just have to have a feeling that a child might be in danger,” she said.

The CAC and Smyth County will also be a part of the national blue pinwheel campaign supporting child abuse prevention, and pinwheels will soon be popping up all over the county. Alongside “Champion 4 Children” signs and these blue pinwheels, the resolution passed last week ensures Smyth County is officially marking Child Abuse Prevention Month.

At the same meeting, the board of supervisors adopted a resolution marking the third week of March as Emergency Management Professionals Week, recognizing first-responders, dispatchers, and the law enforcement of Smyth County.

Courtney Widener, a supervisor and member of sheriff’s office, presented the resolution to local emergency responders. Widener said he was “glad to see these two resolutions pass” in the meeting’s final comments, sharing that the two hardest parts of his career were being a dispatcher and working on cases dealing with kids.