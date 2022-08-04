School starts next week; Open House on Monday

The start of the school year is just around the corner. Floyd County Public Schools will host an open house at all schools next week, and supplies lists are available.

Attend the Open House at each of the division’s five schools to meet teachers and reunite with classmates from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

Supplies lists are posted on the respective schools’ webpage at www.floyd.k12.va.us and hard copies will be available at the Open House.

The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 10.

More details about the upcoming school year, staff directories and school newsletters can be found on the FCPS homepage at www.floyd.k12.va.us.

The next FCPS School Board meeting is at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Administration Office, 140 Harris Hart Rd. Agendas and past meeting minutes can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/floyd/Board.nsf/Public.