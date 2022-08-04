 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

School starts next week; Open House on Monday

  • 0
1.jpg

The month of July means orientation for new hires at Floyd County Public Schools. Pictured in no particular order is Thomas Ackerman, Sarah Bartlett, Mandie Bishop, Kimberly Brown, Christy Chrisley, Edsel Conner, Sabrina Cox, Rebecca Farmer, Kay Gallimore, Seth Greer, Leslie Hale, Timothy Harrell, Julia Hartlage, Jennifer Johnson, Theresa Light, Jennifer Lilly, Emily Lytton, Sheila Pillsbury, Melanie Ratcliff, Lindsea Ray, Hannah Scoggin, May Stewart, Jodie Vaughn, Branson Weeks, Karen West and Tamera Worrell.

 Photo by Floyd County Public Schools

The start of the school year is just around the corner. Floyd County Public Schools will host an open house at all schools next week, and supplies lists are available.

Attend the Open House at each of the division’s five schools to meet teachers and reunite with classmates from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

Supplies lists are posted on the respective schools’ webpage at www.floyd.k12.va.us and hard copies will be available at the Open House.

The first day of the 2022-2023 school year is Wednesday, Aug. 10.

More details about the upcoming school year, staff directories and school newsletters can be found on the FCPS homepage at www.floyd.k12.va.us.

The next FCPS School Board meeting is at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Administration Office, 140 Harris Hart Rd. Agendas and past meeting minutes can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/floyd/Board.nsf/Public.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular