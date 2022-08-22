Meeting slated Tuesday to discuss Rural Retreat downtown

In May 2014, Rural Retreat kicked off its Downtown Revitalization project. More than eight years later, there is little to show for the effort but a vacant lot where Randy’s used to stand.

On Tuesday, the Town will host an open meeting to discuss with residents how they would like to see the lot used. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Town Hall during the regular Town Council meeting.

The revitalization project dates back to May 2014 when the town kicked off the effort with a presentation by a an economic revitalization specialist who told residents and leaders in attendance that they must have a clear vision of what they want downtown to be and who they want to attract.

“You can’t do everything,” the specialist said. “You have to be careful and don’t lose focus.”

Nearly a year later, a large part of the plan was to build a permanent home for the Rural Retreat Farmer’s Market on the back side of Randy’s. In addition, the town wanted to improve building facades and make streetscape improvements.

In 2016, the Town received a nearly $700,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project. Before receiving the grant, the Town purchased the Randy’s building for $72,400. Later, the Town received a $100,000 Wythe-Bland Foundation grant.

The next year, in 2017, problems came up at Randy’s.

Initially, the town had planned to clean out the building, repair the façade and sell building space to business owners. That plan changed in the fall of 2017 when a public works employee fell through the roof, and a Wythe County building inspector deemed the building unsafe.

As a result, the town decided to tear down the building and replace it with a parking lot and farmer’s market.

But because the original scope of the work changed from façade repair to demolition, architects from the state had to review and approve of the plans because the building was in a district that was eligible to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district was not on the register, it was just eligible to be placed there.

The town was unable to proceed with plans until a decision regarding the fate of Randy’s was made. All other improvements associated with the CDBG grant like downtown lighting and sidewalk improvements, were stagnant until a decision was made.

Eventually, Randy’s was torn down, and recently, the lot was graded. As for where to go from here, that is what Tuesday’s meeting is about.

Regarding the delay in the project, Town Manager Jason Childers said that since receiving the $700,000 grant, the town has encountered many obstacles, including Covid and issues with the Department of Historical Resources, as well as price increases for every building material to be used on the site.

“Therefore, the bids for the Farmer’s Market where considerably higher than what was budgeted in the original grant funding,” he said. “We are seeking public opinion not because a Farmer’s Market is not in the plans, but to see what else can be a benefit to citizens on the site.”

Volunteers from the Rural Retreat Depot Foundation have been hosting the local farmer’s market until the town’s proposed permanent market opens.

Childers said the bulk of the grant money has been used for demolition, drainage construction and grading on the site.

Regarding the Wythe-Bland Foundation grant, Childers said the foundation has been gracious enough to still make the funds available to the Town.

According to minutes of the July 12 Town Council meeting, Councilman Sean Viars said the deadline for the CDBG funds to be spent is Sept. 30. He added that the grading has been the most expensive part of the project and that once the grant phase is complete, the next phase will be completed with town funds and the project can move more quickly and efficiently.

