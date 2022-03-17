The Soup Shop emits love for all things local

Inspired by the quantity of fresh produce available in and around Floyd, Susan Huff started The Soup Shop out of her kitchen last summer to support local farmers, and is now preparing for a storefront opening in May.

“Soup is the easy part,” Huff said this week, adding real challenges have come in finalizing the fine details, such as permits, certifications, decor and labeling. She owned an organic cafe in St. Petersburg, Fla., for 12 years, and says she’s still learning.

The Soup Shop will offer soups, spreads, salads, sandwiches, bakery items and more, with hot soups served daily.

The menu states all of The Soup Shop’s goods and ingredients will be locally sourced “to connect customers to the art and soul of eating well while supporting the community,” and refers to Huff as “owner, cook and chief dishwasher.”

“I have always been into food — not ‘food religion’ but real food — food that grows locally, prepared with love and not processed,” Huff explained, putting an emphasis on the respect she has for local farmers. “I started selling soup to be able to order more produce and support these awesome farms.”

Since opening the Soup Shop, Huff has scheduled regular meetups in Floyd and surrounding areas to deliver orders. The storefront, located at 7360 Floyd Highway N. in Copper Hill, will allow Huff to expand her offerings and support other local businesses.

Huff said local craftsmen are lending a hand with renovations, including her architect husband, Singing Tree Woodworking, Sol Atkins and Shane McHale.

Open hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Find additional information and updates from The Soup Shop at www.facebook.com/thesoupshopVA or www.floydsoup.com, and call (727) 902-0453.