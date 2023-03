Floyd County Parks and Recreation is seeking coaches for the spring season.

Those interested in coaching must be able to pass a background check and travel out-out-county for some leagues.

The following is a list of needed coaches:

T-Ball — Indian Valley

10u Baseball — Check/Floyd

10u Softball — Check/Floyd

10u Softball — Indian Valley/Willis

Anyone interested should email FCPR’s Assistant Athletics Director Christian Whitt at cwhitt@floydcova.org.