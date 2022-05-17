High school math teacher April Trail is Bland Teacher of the Year

Bland County High School math teacher April Trail has been named the Bland County Teacher of the Year by the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce.

“I am extremely honored to have Ms. Trail as a teacher at Bland County High School. She exemplifies all the characteristics as an outstanding teacher and is an expert in her field, a great teammate and works her tail off,” BCHS Principal Tyler Eastep said.

Trail said she is proud to represent Bland County Public Schools as Teacher of the Year.

“Bland County has always been my home, and it would be difficult to find a place with better people,” she said. “There is such a sense of community here, and to me that is irreplaceable. I do not feel, in any way, that I am worthy of this award or that I am any better than any of my fellow colleagues, but I will do my best to represent Bland County for all of us.”

Trail said she decided to become a teacher thanks to an “excellent” math instructor, James Sink, who made her fall in love with mathematics.

“After I took several of his classes, I decided that I would like to follow in his footsteps,” she said. “I also realized that so many people have a negativity towards mathematics, and I wanted to change that view by giving students a better understanding of my subject area.”

Trail has been a teacher for 18 years, 17 of them in Bland County.

“Her quality of work is not only found in the number of students who continue into high level careers, but is also found in her work as a Bland County community member,” Eastep wrote in his nomination letter.

Trail is an active member of Hollybrook Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, serving as a Sunday School teacher for grades K-5. She also sings in the church choir and has performed several times for the high school baccalaureate service.

“April understands the value of hard work and the commitment it takes to be a productive person,” Eastep said. “When it comes to her work as a math instructor, Mr. Trail’s math courses are not for the faint of heart. As the only dual enrollment math instructor for BCPS, Mrs. Trail teaches dual enrollment pre-calculus, calculus and statistics alongside her entry level math courses for 8th and 9th grade students.”

Trail said the key to being a successful math teacher is interaction.

“Students should have the opportunity to ask questions and to try and work out problems on their own, even if it means making mistakes the first time,” she said. “Students have to be able to develop their own logical conclusions. I am here to guide them in their decision making and get them on the right track if they get off the correct path.”

Trail also mentors new teachers, is a former math MACC coach and is a current junior class sponsor.

“Mrs. Trail works hard to make sure the kids of Bland County have every opportunity the ‘big’ schools have,” Eastep said. “We are blessed to have her on our team here at Bland County High School.”

Trail earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics education for grades 6-12 from Bluefield University, and a master’s of science degree in mathematics education from Nova Southeastern University-Fischler School of Education and Human Services.

She taught at Richlands High School for one year before beginning her career at Bland High School, then Bland County High School.

In the nomination form, she said her greatest achievements as an educator are the students that come out her classroom from year to year.

“It is so good to see a former student being a productive member of society, to see the joy on their faces as they walk across the stage for graduation knowing the struggle that it took to get there, to hear ‘Hey, Mrs. Trail’ as I am walking around Walmart trying to get my groceries, and to know that some have gone on to become educators themselves.”

In her nomination form, Trail said that anyone who has been an educator for any length of time knows that teaching is not about money or accolades.

“Most of the time, the hard work and long hours go unnoticed by the general population, and most educators are vastly underpaid,” she said. “However, an outstanding educator will encourage students to be the very best they can, while maintaining a healthy, disciplined classroom. As educators, we need to stand together and encourage one another. If we want to keep and maintain a positive environment in our schools, we need educators to be that guiding voice. Let’s face it, there are many things we can think of that we would love to change, and everyone gets discouraged, but we are stronger together.”

The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce acclaims the important role that teachers play in the education and development of our youth. So, in 2002, the chamber established the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award to provide Bland and Wythe County Public school divisions an opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers and to focus positive attention on education and the teaching profession.

Each school selects an outstanding teacher to be nominated for the Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Teacher of the Year Award.

Teri Goad, a science teacher at Fort Chiswell Middle School, was selected as the Chamber of Commerce 2022 Wythe County Teacher of the Year.

Goad and Trail will be recognized later in the year by the Chamber at the 2022/2023 opening school conferences and will receive a full scholarship to the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Leadership Development Program to be held in the fall. The selection also qualifies the teachers to represent Bland and Wythe County for the 2022 Mary V. Bicouvaris Virginia Teacher of the Year Program through the Virginia Department of Education.

“We would like to thank Ms. Trail and Ms. Goad and all the nominees for their dedication to the teaching profession and to the commitment to the young people of our area. The students are receiving a great education because of teachers who care, who want to be effective, and strive to be the best teacher they can be,” said Dean Sprinkle, 2022 Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce.

