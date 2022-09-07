Miss Floyd County Fair announced

The winners of the 2022 Miss Floyd County Fair Pageant were crowned this week, just in time for the 16th annual Floyd Livestock and County Fair this Saturday, Sept. 10.

Miss Floyd County Fair 2021 Meriden Roberts passed on the title on Aug. 29, and judges selected Jaci Thomas to take on the role for 2022.

Divisions ranged from Ms. to Wee Baby, and Crystal Perkins was named Ms. Floyd County Fair for the first time in the pageant’s history.

Winners were set to be crowned on Sept. 7 and will be presented to the community on the Main Stage at 2 p.m. during the fair.

Gates open for the 16th annual Floyd Livestock and County Fair at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Floyd Family Campground. There will be entertainment for all ages, nonprofit booths, a hayride, food and live music.

The Replenish Band is scheduled to kick off the music at 11 a.m., and the National Anthem will be performed at noon by A.J. Cantrell and Charity Bishop.

Additional music throughout the day will be provided by the Crystal River Band and Floyd’s Junior Appalachian Musicians.

Competition entries are being accepted until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Community members are encouraged to enter pet photographs, Lego designs, fresh produce, arts and crafts, and more to be judged in this year’s competitions.

A full list of guidelines and rules can be found online at www.floydcountyfair.com, as well as a schedule for the day’s events.