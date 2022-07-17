Class of 1955 enjoys reunion

The 67th reunion of the Floyd County High School Class of 1955 took place last month in the Fellowship Hall of the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
Mary Sue Brammer Young organized the event, and attendees remembered Donald Eugene Hylton, a classmate who died in December 2021.
Those in attendance on June 18 included Shirley Ann Griffith Duncan, Mable Racine Compton Keith, Lois Marie Lester Roop, Mary Sue Brammer Young, Sue Anna Sweeney Miserentino, Samuel ‘Sam’ Woodell Wilson, Barbara Jean Aldridge Conner, Annie Ruth Radford Wood, Dortohy Jane Basham Palmer, Clinton Eldean Hylton, James ‘Jimmy’ Ervin Mannon Jr. and Melvin Edward Wood.
All enjoyed a buffet-style meal in the Fellowship Hall of the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren.
The 2023 reunion of the Class of ’55 will be on June 17.