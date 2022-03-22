Body of missing woman found in Patrick County

The search for a Floyd County woman last seen on Friday in Indian Valley ended Sunday when a body matching the description of 65-year-old Nancy Phillips was discovered in Patrick County.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced about 6 p.m. March 19, it started a search for Phillips, who was last seen driving toward Phillips Road the morning of March 18 in a white 2002 Mercury Sable.

FCSO released a statement March 22, thanking those involved for their time and effort.

“Unfortunately, a body matching the description of Nancy Phillips has been located in Patrick County. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” FCSO said.