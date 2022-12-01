Sweet Providence wreaths decorate Executive Mansion

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin were recently presented with two Christmas trees and four wreaths by the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association to help decorate Virginia’s Executive Mansion for the holidays.

John and Emily Houston of Sweet Providence Farm in Floyd County offered four wreaths during the Nov. 29 presentation.

Ronald, Roberta and Ryan Clouse of Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm in Winchester provided a 12-foot Fraser Fir and a 7-foot Canaan Fir.

Following the presentation, Youngkin presented the farm owners and the VCTGA with a proclamation proclaiming December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month.

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Joseph Guthrie, and members of the VCTGA attended the presentation.

"We thank the Clouse and Houston families for the beautiful trees and wreaths, and the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for all they do to assist our farmers and growers," said Lohr.

Virginia Christmas tree farmers grow an inventory of more than 4.3 million Christmas trees and generate sales of $11.6 million. The Commonwealth is the seventh leading U.S. state in terms of total Christmas tree inventory, sixth in total tree acreage in production and 13th in number of operations with Christmas tree sales.

Virginia has more than 10,000 acres used for Christmas tree production, with Grayson, Floyd, Loudoun, Culpeper and Chesterfield counties leading in acreage of Christmas tree production.

“In addition to the economic benefit, Christmas trees are both renewable and recyclable, and as for every tree cut, growers replant two to three seedlings in its place," said Guthrie. "I have fond memories of picking out the perfect Virginia grown Christmas tree with my family, and I encourage all Virginians to make their own holiday memories and traditions by supporting Virginia businesses and visiting a Christmas tree farm."

Search for Virginia Christmas tree growers online at www.VirginiaGrown.com or at www.virginiachristmastrees.org.