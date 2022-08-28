TOPS Queen gauges interest for Willis chapter

Mary Reed, who was named Virginia’s TOPS Queen in 2020, is interested in rejuvenating the Willis-area Take Off Pounds Sensibly chapter.

TOPS is a nonprofit, physician-oriented international weight loss support group in which each member’s physicians set their goals. There are chapters nationwide and in Canada.

Reed initially started TOPS in Florida and continued the program once she and her husband moved to Floyd County. She dropped more than 70 pounds in 2020, more than any other female club member in the state that year.

After being crowned TOPS Queen in May 2021, Reed said regularly attending chapter meetings and her increased quality of life motivate her to live healthier and keep the weight off.

Now, Reed is looking to hear from community members who would be interested in participating in a Willis TOPS group.

She said meetings were held at Willis United Methodist Church several years ago, and the hyper-local support was extremely beneficial.

Anyone with interest about attending Willis TOPS meetings should reach out to Reed at reedm421@gmail.com.

The location and time of possible meetings have not been set, and Reed is happy to receive input from interested parties about what would work best with their schedules.

For more information about TOPS and local chapters, visit www.tops.org.