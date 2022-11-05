Floyd creativity shines for Halloween 2022

A day of rain didn’t deter trick-or-treaters from descending on Floyd Monday evening for a number of events downtown and at churches across the county.

The annual Trunk or Treat on east Oxford Street was sponsored by the Town of Floyd and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. Groups walked up and down the street to visit different stations and load up on candy.

Deputies provided traffic control.

Other trunk-or-treats took place at the PharmHouse, the Floyd Center for the Arts and more.

Floyd County Public School employees dressed in various themes and shared photos online for the community to vote on.