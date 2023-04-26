Learn about life in Floyd County in the 1960s during the Floyd County Historical Society’s Open House on Saturday.

Refreshments will be available at The Ridgemont Museum (217 N. Locust St.) from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The exhibit, titled “From Integration to Growth — The Sixties: A Decade of Change,” features history and local stories from the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement and more.

Learn more about FCHS efforts and exhibits by asking a volunteer at the Open House, online at www.floydhistoricalsociety.org and by calling (540) 745-3247.

Admission is always free and the museum is ADA accessible.