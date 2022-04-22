Christmas For Children elects new officers; Saltus takes the lead

Staples of the Christmas for Children nonprofit officially stepped down last month, and Lori Saltus was elected President of the Executive Committee.

Glenda Brouwer handed over the reins to Saltus at the March CFC meeting, and former vice president Wanda Hylton did the same with her title to Mary Alice Whisenant and Jean Allen Webster.

Donna Smith was elected Secretary/Treasurer, replacing Eva Gereau and Sherri Femrite.

Former Executive Committee members worked tirelessly for many years to ensure the group met its objective of providing Christmas help to Floyd County families.

Committee members were delighted at the March meeting by the turnout of possible new volunteers.

Both Lori Saltus and Donna Smith are newer members of Christmas For Children, and they represent a younger generation of volunteers, something that is critical for the survival of this organization.

With the help of new people and the knowledge of the returning members, the future is looking bright for CFC.

In 2021, CFC provided Christmas gifts and other cheer to more than 100 local families.

The committee is always thankful for community support. Prospective volunteers can attend CFC’s monthly meeting held at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday at Floyd Baptist Church.

Monetary donations to support the program are accepted at any time. Contributions may be sent to: Christmas for Children, PO Box 750, Floyd, VA 24091.

Visit www.ChristmasforChildrenFloyd.com for additional information.