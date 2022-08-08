FCA rounds out 2022 summer camps

The Floyd Center for the Arts recently wrapped up its last children’s art camp for the summer, Outside the Lines, which saw a total of 26 participants across two sessions.

Young artists were separated into two age groups to try their hand at drawing artist trading cards, painting in watercolor, book making, pottery and more. The first camp session was for six- to 10-year-olds and the second was for 11- to 14-year-olds.

Each camp was held Monday through Friday with a full day schedule of art classes.

Projects also included making birdhouse gourds, constructing their own portfolios, painting a community mural, and gardening.

The week ended with the children setting up an art show to showcase to their friends and families what they had created throughout camp.

FCA was incredibly honored to be able to host these young artists and extends immense gratitude to the instructors who made the camp possible.

Registration for next year’s summer camps will open winter 2022.

Stay up-to-date with FCA’s offerings, including after-school art classes and the upcoming Plein Air Biennial, online at www.floydartcenter.org.

Visit in-person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, at 220 Parkway Lane S. or call (540) 745-2784.