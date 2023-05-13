Deterring bears from regularly ravaging green box sites is a goal unlikely to be successful without help from county residents.

Without the community’s cooperation, green box sites could be temporarily or permanently removed.

Game Warden Mark Shaw said bear-proof green boxes are a good way to start addressing the problem, but transitioning to them is an expensive project. He also pointed out that they don’t work if people don’t close the doors.

“People have just got to realize that they cannot leave food or anything with a smell on the outside of the Dumpster…,” Shaw said at the April 25 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Shaw said he’d recently received inquiries about issuing kill permits for bears at green boxes, but he said the situation doesn’t qualify.

“These people that are asking for these permits… It’s got to be impacting their livelihood…,” Shaw said, such as farmers, bee farmers, tree farmers and some types of livestock.

“…As far as them doing damage to hay fields and areas like that, the statute doesn’t allow me to do it…,” he said.

Shaw isn’t able to issue a summons for feeding animals at the green boxes without first issuing a warning, he said.

“That kind of handcuffed us a little bit…,” Shaw said.

If an individual is videotaped leaving trash that could attract wildlife and they were already warned, Shaw said, the individual can be cited based on that evidence.

Bear deterrents that work well on bears, in Shaw’s experience, include rubber buckshot, a lot of noise, paintball guns to be able to identify “repeat offenders” and electric fences.

“They hate electricity, especially if it gets them in the nose or the face…,” Shaw said.

He said it’s important to change the bears’ habits over trapping them and relocating the problem.

Chairman Joe Turman said the situation is like finding a good restaurant and taking your family the next time you go.

Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox asked Shaw about the future of wildlife like bears and deer in Floyd County. He said his dad would “sit in a field all day and never see a deer,” and now they’re common, even within town limits.

Shaw said the protections put in place for the black bear population and other bears in 2000 worked.

The act cites reports by the World Wildlife Foundation and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 1997 that estimated the U.S. was home to 325,000-448,000 black bears.

Across North America, there was estimated to be 600,000-800,000 in 1997.

The National Park Service said, “by current estimates (2022), more than 900,000” American black bears live across the continent.

Shaw said the county could hold a public meeting for input and solution ideas, and consider asking for an early bear season.

There is “not much” regular bear hunting in Floyd. Shaw said most bear hunters in the region are in Craig County, where they can run their dogs on public land.

“If [the public] doesn’t put the trash in the Dumpster, [the bears] will keep on coming,” Shaw said.

Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe said carcasses dumped at the green box sites also draw bears, and he said he was “just waiting” on someone to get mauled.

Shaw said maulings are “...rare…but it does happen.”

In his 13 years as a warden, Shaw said, he has worked two: one involving a group of hunters and one in Giles County, where a bear swatted at a hiker.

Local and public governments can use the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ outreach forms to request a local population study.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps said she has received a number of phone calls regarding green boxes recently, one of which was a person who witnessed someone dump construction waste in the green boxes on Deer Run Road, then pull into a Roanoke County driveway.

She said carcasses that have been found at green box sites across the country are not only wildlife, but also domestic pets.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch noted no construction waste should go in green boxes; it should be taken to the county transfer station.

Kuchenbuch said the county “did extended hours, and very few used it.”

“We… made the effort, and it just didn’t pan out,” she said.

Boothe emphasized that “the idea is… the green boxes are for trash generated in Floyd.”

Later in the April 25 meeting, Locust Grove Supervisor Cox said he’s “kind of in favor” of pulling the green boxes from Deer Run, mentioned by Administrator Millsaps, “at least temporarily.”

“We’re pulling them because we’ve got people feeding animals down here, carcasses, construction material…,” Cox said. “I know there are going to be people that aren’t happy about it, but run up to Dollar General on Hummingbird.”

Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said a notice would need to be posted about a week before the Dumpsters are removed. He said the notice could read along the lines of:

“Because of the misuse of the green boxes, they will be removed from this location until further notice.”

“The public doesn’t realize… the tax increase we’re going to have to do,” to make green box sites fenced-in and monitored, like in Montgomery County, Boothe said.

The Deer Run green boxes were removed on Tuesday, May 9. The next closest site is on Hummingbird, near Dollar General.

Those who may not be able to lift their trash into the green boxes should take it to the transfer station, Millsaps said.

The station is at 141 Transfer Station Road. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.