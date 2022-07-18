Wytheville Lions Club Carnival starts today

It’s that time of year again when the Wytheville Lions Club Carnival twinkles and thrills with riding devices, food and games. The fun starts Monday and runs through Saturday. It’s the carnival’s 77th year; it ran for 75 straight years until the Covid pandemic put a halt to things in 2020. Last year, club members were happy to revive the hometown tradition.

The carnival started in 1944 somewhat by accident when a carnie came through town, and his truck broke down. Lee Turpin at Wythe County Motors, the Ford dealership, repaired the vehicles, but the man couldn’t pay his bill. So, he left town and Turpin kept the equipment and gave it to the Lions Club.

Over the years, most of the equipment, tents and games have been replaced. However, a few pieces of the original equipment remain: part of the Bingo stand, the red Bingo stools, the over/under game and a supply trailer.

Cole Shows Amusement Company supplies the rides for the fair and allows the Lions Club to run games and sell food and drinks. This year, Cole will also provide some games.

One popular game returns this year: the glass pitch, where carnival attendees try to toss a coin into glassware. If successful, they win the glass in which their coin landed. The Lions Club did not sponsor the game last year, but knows better this year.

“We didn’t think it was a big deal (last year) but we found out otherwise,” said club member Rob Kern. He said the over/under game is also popular. During the game carnival-goers roll ping-pong balls toward numbered slots and win a prize if their ball goes into a slot that is under 18 or over 30.

“It’s a simple game, but people like to play it,” Kern said. “It looks easy, but it’s not.”

As for what rides will be set up, Kern said Cole Shows Amusement Company decides which rides to send.

“You will be just as surprised as we are,” Kern said.

The carnival is the club’s top fundraiser; proceeds help the club fulfill its mission of providing eye exams and glasses to community members in need. Club members also test the sight and hearing of first-and second-graders in Wythe and Bland and pay for leader-dog training.

The carnival is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.colerides.com The cost is $25 for unlimited rides per person per day. If you purchase online through July 18, unlimited rides are $20 per person. Individual tickets for rides are $1.25 each, 24 for $25, 72 for $60. Rides require 3 or more tickets each.

