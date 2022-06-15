Mount Pleasant to join E&H Freedom Festival

Diane Hayes imagines on that June day in 1865 when word finally reached Blacks in this country’s South and Southwest that the President had declared slaves to be free that they came as “close to heaven as you can get on earth.”

After a lifetime of slavery and fear that members of their families would be sold and taken away, of having no say in your own life much less the affairs of the country to learn that you were free, Hayes said had to be “just joy, joy.”

This Saturday, Hayes, a leader with the Marion-based Mount Pleasant Preservation Society & Museum, is excited to speak at Emory & Henry College’s inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival. The opportunity means a great deal to the museum and spreading news of its work to preserve the history and stories of Smyth County’s and Southwest Virginia’s Black residents.

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will take place on the college’s Emory campus from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature live music, including a regional mass choir performance, presentations, poetry, dancing, spoken history, and family activities.

Hayes is taking with her a resolution adopted by the Marion Town Council last week.

The document shares the history of Juneteenth, the name of which comes from combining the words “June” and “Nineteenth.”

While President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that slaves were free, on Jan. 1, 1863, news of the action took more than two years to reach some portions of the U.S. However, the news did reach them on June 19, 1865.

While long celebrated by many Black individuals, Juneteenth has only recently been declared a federal holiday.

In its statement, Marion officials said, the “Council of the Town of Marion… recognizes the significant and outstanding contributions to our community in every facet, from construction to the arts, of our brothers and sisters of color, and does hereby join in the statewide declaration of June 19… as Juneteenth in the Town of Marion…, urging all citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African-American history and in the heritage of our nation and town.”

Hayes and Mount Pleasant were invited to take part in the festival by E&H’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, which is leading the event.

The celebration will be held in front of Van Dyke Center near the Duck Pond and will include a variety of food trucks. The event opens at 11 a.m. with performances starting at 12 p.m. At 3 p.m. the renowned Greensboro, N.C., gospel group The Gospel Sensations will perform a concert until 4 p.m.

Family activities will include two inflatables, alpacas from Dreamland in Meadowview, a Kid’s Fishing Derby, and arts and crafts. The festival will also include art for sale and various vendors.

As well, a mass community choir will perform at 2 p.m. Encompassing singers from Bristol to Wytheville, the choir is open to anyone who’d like to add their voices. Hayes said a rehearsal will take place this Thursday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of E&H’s chapel.

The festival is free and for all ages, organized by Emory & Henry in partnership with Middle Fork Records, the Appalachian Peace Education Center and the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society & Museum for planning, logistics and outreach.

“Our hope is that our community will come together to celebrate Juneteenth and learn its history and the significance of this new federal holiday,” said John Holloway, vice president of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging.

For more information about the festival, visit www.ehc.edu/juneteenth. Registration is not necessary, and the event will take place rain or shine.

While events like the festival are important to Mount Pleasant, Hayes noted that the museum continues to be open on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. at 320 South Main St. in Marion and by appointment.

Museum volunteers also regularly work with young people. This summer, Hayes said, Mount Pleasant is hosting a summer school with youngsters from Mount Zion church. Monday, they took the children, ages 3 to 9, to visit the Crying Tree and told them the story of Sallie, an enslaved child who shared her pain with the tree.