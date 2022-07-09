Racing restaurateur’s legacy remembered

Donald Ray Hatcher, the namesake of Ray’s Restaurant or Ray’s Rest in Floyd until 2020, died on June 18 at 79 years old.

Tributes to “Sonny Ray” Hatcher recalled the Floyd native’s hamburgers and redeyes, as well as the knowledge he often shared with those who would take the time to listen.

Several community members said Hatcher was a cornerstone of Floyd and shared stories of his lasting legacy.

Hatcher’s parents originally owned the store that became Ray’s, and Hatcher handed it off to become American Pie in April 2020, complete with its pool tournament reputation.

Hatcher was the focus of a Washington Post article in November 2010 for leading an initiative to permit liquor by the drink in restaurants in one district of the county in the 1990s.

He took the issue to the Board of Supervisors, which placed it on the ballot in 1991. It was defeated first, then approved in 1996, the Post reported.

Hatcher also leaves behind a legacy in racing with a career that started when he was about 30 years old.

He was a regular face to see at the Franklin County Speedway for decades and could recall details of tracks that were long gone by the end of his career.

The speedway said June 20, “Ray was always good for a racing story or five when dining in his restaurant and will be missed by all who knew him.”

The New Castle Record reported in 2018 Hatcher was well-versed on the dirt tracks of the area, and he said he won 37 races out of 133 starts driving modifieds.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Franklin County Speedway in 2018, the publication said, had Hatcher hopeful about the sport’s local comeback.

He worked with and competed against other great local drivers of the era, including Toby Nolan, Jeff Agnew and Bruce Sweeney.

Hatcher was the 2019 Floyd Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, and The Floyd Press reported the native Floydian said the community kept him from moving away.

“They’re more friendly; it feels more like home than anywhere else I’ve been,” Hatcher said in 2019.

Hatcher’s obituary states he is survived by his significant other and business partner Bethel Reinhard, two children (Brenda and Stephen), four stepchildren, two siblings, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.